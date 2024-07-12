SI

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Pregnancy With Sweet Video

Congrats to the Mahomes!

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Britney laugh while posing for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Akins Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Britney laugh while posing for a photo on the red carpet at the Nelson-Akins Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes shared some big family news on Friday when they announced they are expecting their third child.

Mahomes will be looking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl title this season. He and Brittany have been together since high school and are the parents of daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1.

The Mahomes family had a fun time announcing the news:

Congrats to the Mahomes.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL