Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Pregnancy With Sweet Video
Congrats to the Mahomes!
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes shared some big family news on Friday when they announced they are expecting their third child.
Mahomes will be looking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl title this season. He and Brittany have been together since high school and are the parents of daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1.
The Mahomes family had a fun time announcing the news:
