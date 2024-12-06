The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shows off growing baby bump in post workout selfie

Patrick Mahomes' wife continues to hit the gym as her due date approaches.

Brittany Mahomes in attendance during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes isn't slacking on her fitness.

Patrick Mahomes' wife hit the gym for her fifth consecutive day and commemorated the occasion with a selfie that showcased her baby bump in a green cheetah-print bodysuit.

"Day 5 this week," she captioned her Instagram Story, alongside the arm muscle emoji. She also added the exhaling and fire emojis next to, "Doesn't happen very often, but when it does."

Brittany Mahomes Instagram story
Instagram @brittanylynne

Brittany, 29, and Patrick, 29, announced in July that they are expecting their third child together — a daughter. While they did not reveal her due date, their bundle of joy is anticipated to arrive in early 2025.

"Family of 5 coming soon🥹 blessings on blessings🙏🏻🤍," Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple already shares daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.

Patrick, the Chiefs' MVP quarterback, is set to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 8. It’s unclear whether Brittany will be in the stands cheering him on.

CHELSEA HIRSCH

Chelsea Hirsch is a passionate editor and writer with extensive experience in celebrity news and entertainment. She has told stories through both photos and words — at Shutterstock, she covered major events like Paris Hilton's wedding, showcasing her ability to work on large-scale, high-profile assignments. She previously worked as a Senior Reporter at Page Six, where she wrote in-depth features that captured the latest celebrity developments, from high-profile lawsuits to exclusive red carpet interviews. A graduate of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, with a focus on arts and culture reporting, Chelsea also holds a BA in Journalism and Media Management from SUNY New Paltz. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending quality time with her family, often relaxing at the beach.

