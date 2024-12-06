Brittany Mahomes shows off growing baby bump in post workout selfie
Brittany Mahomes isn't slacking on her fitness.
Patrick Mahomes' wife hit the gym for her fifth consecutive day and commemorated the occasion with a selfie that showcased her baby bump in a green cheetah-print bodysuit.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ diamond ring dazzles in glam baby-bump photos
"Day 5 this week," she captioned her Instagram Story, alongside the arm muscle emoji. She also added the exhaling and fire emojis next to, "Doesn't happen very often, but when it does."
Brittany, 29, and Patrick, 29, announced in July that they are expecting their third child together — a daughter. While they did not reveal her due date, their bundle of joy is anticipated to arrive in early 2025.
"Family of 5 coming soon🥹 blessings on blessings🙏🏻🤍," Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time.
The couple already shares daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.
Patrick, the Chiefs' MVP quarterback, is set to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 8. It’s unclear whether Brittany will be in the stands cheering him on.
