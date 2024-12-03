Brittany Mahomes’ diamond ring dazzles in glam baby-bump photos
Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just celebrated their son’s second birthday over Thanksgiving week. Now, they are getting closer to baby No. 3.
The 29-year-old Brittany and 29-year-old Patrick had an epic looking birthday party for son Bronze, where dad adorably matched his fit. Brittany and daughter Sterling, 3, have also matched at Chiefs games this season.
Brittany hasn’t let her baby bump get in the way of slaying her workouts in a midriff workout fit, or from rocking a flashy look at a game with a ridiculously expensive purse.
Brittany, who got Bronze and Sterling next-level car seats, is due sometime in the beginning of 2025. The couple will be having another girl. Brittany took to Instagram to show just how far along she is with a baby-bump revealing photoshoot. Her beauty stood out, but also so did her giant wedding ring.
Wow, she does look stunning. So does her ring. Here’s a closer look at it:
Brittany and Patrick were high school sweethearts in Texas, and even went to the prom. They finally tied the knot in 2022.
While Patrick has been winning a ton of the field, Brittany and her baby bump (and ring) have slayed off of it.
