Brock Purdy's dorky 'Dougie' dance in sync with 49ers teammate is surprisingly cool

Brock Purdy was movin’ and groovin’ on Sunday night for the San Francisco 49ers with an unreal performance in the 42-38 win over the Chicago Bears. The 26-year-old quarterback even hit the iconic “Dougie” dance twice, and it was surprisingly cool.

The QB has the Niners one win next Saturday night vs. the Seattle Seahawks away from claiming the NFC West title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC where the team won’t have to leave Levi’s Stadium as it’s the home of Super Bowl LX.

The offense has been on fire lately: Purdy threw for five touchdowns last week, and then had three through the air and two on the ground on Sunday vs. Chicago. He was nimble with the feet all night like this TD pass.

RELATED: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia stuns in furry red fit for sweet Simone Biles hug

Brock Purdy held the ball for 8.24 seconds before finding Kyle Juszczyk for the TD ⏱️



This is the second longest snap-to-pass time on a TD of Purdy's career, per @NextGenStats



CHIvsSF on NBC

Stream on #NFLPlus + Peacockpic.twitter.com/J60Kzhi7NO — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) December 29, 2025

Speaking of nimble, after the play he did a europstep into a “Dougie” dance with his teammate.

Brock Purdy threw a TD and did a Eurostep into a Dougie for the celly. This is an unhinged individual 😂😂



pic.twitter.com/GBHhceUS75 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 29, 2025

He’d actually do the dance twice on the night with the team and fans getting into it.

RELATED: George Kittle’s wife Claire turns heads in insane furry fit with 49ers star injured

A white boy named Brock out of Iowa State had social media talking about how he actually did it well.

A white dude named 'Brock' who went to college in lowa before getting picked last in the draft has no business hitting a euro step Dougie this hard pic.twitter.com/IY9ebIOvkw — NFL Memes (@Nflmemes) December 29, 2025

Not everyone was impressed though as Bears running back D’Andre Swift even faked the dance and said no more to the “Dougie”.

D'Andre Swift sent a little message live on Sunday Night Football after this touchdown to Brock Purdy "no more dougie" and I agree lol.#CHIvsSF pic.twitter.com/j1qvYmVAo0 — Global Utopia Sports (@GL8BAL_SPORTS) December 29, 2025

Purdy was cool with his play and his antics no matter what Swift says.

In case you were wondering, this is how you “Dougie”.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring