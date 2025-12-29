Brock Purdy's dorky 'Dougie' dance in sync with 49ers teammate is surprisingly cool
Brock Purdy was movin’ and groovin’ on Sunday night for the San Francisco 49ers with an unreal performance in the 42-38 win over the Chicago Bears. The 26-year-old quarterback even hit the iconic “Dougie” dance twice, and it was surprisingly cool.
The QB has the Niners one win next Saturday night vs. the Seattle Seahawks away from claiming the NFC West title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC where the team won’t have to leave Levi’s Stadium as it’s the home of Super Bowl LX.
The offense has been on fire lately: Purdy threw for five touchdowns last week, and then had three through the air and two on the ground on Sunday vs. Chicago. He was nimble with the feet all night like this TD pass.
Speaking of nimble, after the play he did a europstep into a “Dougie” dance with his teammate.
He’d actually do the dance twice on the night with the team and fans getting into it.
A white boy named Brock out of Iowa State had social media talking about how he actually did it well.
Not everyone was impressed though as Bears running back D’Andre Swift even faked the dance and said no more to the “Dougie”.
Purdy was cool with his play and his antics no matter what Swift says.
In case you were wondering, this is how you “Dougie”.
