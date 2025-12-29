Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia stuns in furry red fit for sweet Simone Biles hug

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles added photographer to her resume for the Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday night. The wife of Bears player Jonathan Owens also had a sweet moment with Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo on the field.

Biles worked the Sunday Night Football game as a credentialed photographer as seen here with Owens.

Culpo, meanwhile, showed up in a can’t-miss red fit with her baby girl who was born in July.

RELATED: Luther Burden’s stunning Bears game thrusts girlfriend Kendall into spotlight

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Little Collette was also donning the perfect Niners fit.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

And shared a special moment with dad before kickoff.

RELATED: George Kittle’s wife Claire turns heads in insane furry fit with 49ers star injured

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Speaking of special moments, Culpo shared being surprised to seeing Biles with her camera.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

And then embracing for a hug.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

What a moment. And what a game. The 49ers would hold off the Bears, 42-38, with McCaffrey scoring a touchdown and having 181 yards overall.

Next, he and the 49ers will play at home again on Saturday night vs. the Seattle Seahawks with the NFC’s No. 1 seed on the line. No doubt Culpo and baby Collette will be there shining once again.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring