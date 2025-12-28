George Kittle’s wife Claire turns heads in insane furry fit with 49ers star injured

George Kittle is out Sunday night in a huge matchup for the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Chicago Bears. His wife at least got a fit win for the game with a head-turning look.

The Pro Bowl tight end suffered the injury last week at the Indianapolis Colts after scoring his seventh touchdown on the season.

The 11-4 49ers will miss their star in both the run and pass game on Sunday Night Football against the 11-4 Bears with a potential No. 1 seed on the line. San Francisco needs to win out with a showdown vs. the Seattle Seahawks next week and they can control to NFC road through Levi’s Stadium.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 George Kittle’s golf clubs are comically too small golfing

His wife Claire will be a hit as she always is no matter where like her jean shorts look while George had a Hulk Hogan one, as well as her hippie fit at a Grateful Dead concert.

George and Claire at last season’s Pro Bowl. | Claire Kittle/Instagram

George’s former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player wife showed off her fur insane full-length fur coat look with the baseball cap for the game.

RELATED: George Kittle crushes 'Love Story' singing with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at TEU

Claire Kittle/Instagram

George may not be playing, but his wife at least crushed her game-day fit.

If the team wins, they’ll pray George gets back on the field for the season finale showdown with the Seahawks.

George and wife Claire stand out wherever they go. Here’s the most recent picture of them at BottleRock in Napa. | George Kittle/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring