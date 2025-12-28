George Kittle’s wife Claire turns heads in insane furry fit with 49ers star injured
George Kittle is out Sunday night in a huge matchup for the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Chicago Bears. His wife at least got a fit win for the game with a head-turning look.
The Pro Bowl tight end suffered the injury last week at the Indianapolis Colts after scoring his seventh touchdown on the season.
The 11-4 49ers will miss their star in both the run and pass game on Sunday Night Football against the 11-4 Bears with a potential No. 1 seed on the line. San Francisco needs to win out with a showdown vs. the Seattle Seahawks next week and they can control to NFC road through Levi’s Stadium.
His wife Claire will be a hit as she always is no matter where like her jean shorts look while George had a Hulk Hogan one, as well as her hippie fit at a Grateful Dead concert.
George’s former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player wife showed off her fur insane full-length fur coat look with the baseball cap for the game.
George may not be playing, but his wife at least crushed her game-day fit.
If the team wins, they’ll pray George gets back on the field for the season finale showdown with the Seahawks.
