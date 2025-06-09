Buffalo Bills have stealthy reaction to Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding photo
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen keep the details of their relationship close to the vest — as much as they can, of course, with Allen as the Buffalo Bills star QB and Steinfeld as an Oscar-nominated actress-singer.
That means it took a few days after their May 31 nuptials for The Sinners star share an official photo from her wedding to Allen — but it was one worth waiting for. In fact, the portrait even drew out comments from the NFL star himself (a rare occasion!) not to mention, the subtle approval from his own team.
As for what the Buffalo Bills had to say about the gorgeous snapshot? The team's official Instagram account told a simple story in two emojis.
"😍😍," the Buffalo Bills commented on Steinfeld's official wedding photo, which she shared via her Beau Society Instagram account on Friday, June 6. What's the expression — two emojis say a thousand words?
Allen, for his part, gushed over his new wife in his own response to the picture, reposting it on his own Instagram Story with the caption, "My [heart]."
