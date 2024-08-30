Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese rematch ticket prices shattering WNBA records
Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese.
Since their rivalry began when Reese and the LSU Tigers walloped Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball championship game, women's basketball has soared to new heights.
Reese's ring gesture and the "You can't see me" gesture -- also known as the Tony Yayo, who inspired John Cena's signature move -- the rivalry has generated incredible ratings.
That rivalry has carried over the the WNBA where Clark's Indiana Fever and Reese's Chicago Sky have been involved in some close regular season games.
On Friday, August 30, the Fever and Sky meet for the final time in the regular season of Clark and Reese's rookie campaigns, and the ticket prices are astronomical.
In fact, the Fever-Sky tickets are shattering WNBA records have made the matchup the most expensive game in WNBA history.
According to TickPick, the average ticket price for Friday's game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago was $334 as of Thursday afternoon. The get-in price is around $164 apiece.
Meanwhile, the get-in price for other games around the WNBA on Friday night is $15.
From NBC Sports Chicago:
"The average ticket price of the game is a whopping $334. That's a 16% increase from their June matchup ($287). It's also 159% more expensive than the Sky's average home game purchase price ($59).
"The current “get-in” price is now $165, which is 84% more expensive than the “get-in” price of this past season's Chicago Bulls’ home opener ($104). The game's biggest purchase is a three-ticket combination worth $2,460, an average ticket price of $820."
It's clear that the rookies are changing the game.
Both rookies made the WNBA All-Star Game in their first year in the league and are consistently breaking records. Clark set the WNBA rookie record for most three-pointers in a season this week, while Reese is averaging a double-double and broke the all-time WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles and most double-doubles in a single season.
Clark is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists entering Friday's game, while Reese averages 13.3 points and 12.9 boards.
The future is bright in the W.
