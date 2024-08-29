Caitlin Clark hilariously trolls former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall
Caitlin Clark has been full of jokes this week, proving that she's just a regular person despite her superstar status.
Clark is continuously shattering records during her rookie season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, but she will never forget her humble beginnings at the University of Iowa where she burst onto the scene.
The Division I all-time leading scorer and two-time Naismith Player of the Year keeps in touch with her former Iowa teammates and we were reminded of that when she savagely roasted Gabbie Marshall.
Marshall, who was a member of the Hawkeyes backcourt alongside Clark, proudly posted a four-mile run on TikTok.
Kate Martin, who played alongside Clark and Marshall and now plays for the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, chimed in with a message of support saying, "In your running era."
Then, Clark bluntly chimed in with, "Pick up the pace."
Social media had a field day with Clark's viral comment which had everyone laughing.
It's great to see Clark still having fun. With all of the pressure she has had to carry as the new face of the WNBA and front-runner to win Rookie of the Year, it would be easy for someone to crumble.
But Clark has proven that her mental strength is right on par with her skills on the court.
This season, Clark is averaging an incredible 18 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. She leads all WNBA guards in blocks and broke the all-time rookie record for most three-pointers made in a single season.
