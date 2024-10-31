Cavinder twins give fiery take on classic children's book characters for Halloween
Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both preparing for the 2024-2025 college basketball season, where the twin sisters will play their final year at the University of Miami. In the meantime, the Cavinders are enjoying the Hallloween season, and have caught the internet's attention with their take on two classic characters from one of the most popular children's books of all time.
Hanna and Haley shared a new post on Instagram revealing that they dressed up as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat fairytale. However, their take is a little more modern. Both wore a matching blue wig, a skin-tight red top and matching black leather boots. They captioned the post by writing, "all good THINGS come in 3s," as they dressed up their golden doodle Harvey in the same costume.
A bunch of Haley and Hanna's followers flooded the post with compliments, with many agreeing that their versions of Thing 1 and Thing 2 are much superior to the original.
"Fun & sassy" wrote one person.
Another person gushed, "This costume EATS."
A third person gave kudos to their pup by writing, "u guys are great….but harvey won."
When Hanna isn't playing ball or hanging with her sister Haley, she's busy making waves as an influencer. The 23-year-old recently released a bunch of photos detailing her busy schedule, including a pool-side selfie that showed-off her athletic physique.
Hanna and Haley will be looking to make a splash in their final year as Miami Hurricanes. The sisters both play guard, with Hanna averaging 3.8 points per game. Haley sees a little more action on the court, averaging 12.2 points a game. One thing is certain, their star power is as radiant in Halloween season as it is in basketball.
