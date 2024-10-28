Hanna Cavinder shows off buff legs in poolside bikini selfie
Hanna Cavinder is getting ready for her final season with her twin sister Haley as Miami Hurricanes, and she’s trying to balance her busy life and basketball.
Not only does she play ball, but Hanna is an influencer and has a star boyfriend in Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, who she is smitten with after his games and even hangs with his cheerleader sister Kylie.
When the 23 year old is not with Beck or being an influencer with her sister, she’s getting ready for the season to start on November 4. Hanna posted a bunch of photos from her busy life, but one was a bikini shot on a lounge chair while poolside showing off her buff, athletic legs.
Wowza. That’s that Miami tan going on. She captioned the photos “ball n balance” to showcase her busy life between the pool and basketball.
Hanna, like her sister Haley, is a guard. She averaged 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists compared to her star sister’s 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
Hanna has a lot to balance, but she sure looks good doing so.
