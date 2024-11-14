Chad Johnson refuses to cancel wedding even after Sharelle Rosado breakup
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson refused to quit on the gridiron, which is why he's widely considered one of the greatest receivers in the history of the NFL. However, the retired 46-year-old athlete is now refusing to cancel his wedding, even after he and his now ex-fianceé Sharelee Rosado split up.
Johnson and Rosado were initially engaged in 2023, with their wedding day set to take place in February 2025. However, the two went their separate ways last month, with Rosado writing on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the all-pro receiver was a "free man." Regardless, Johnson is adamant about the wedding still happening and explained why during the latest edition of his "Nightcap" podcast, which he hosts with fellow NFL legend Shannon Sharpe.
"I know one thing, I’m getting married come February, you hear me,” Johnson said. “I’m getting married in February. I don’t know who the f–k it’s going to be, but when that goddamn day come, I’m walking down the aisle with somebody."
Johnson continued to emphasize how serious he was, adding that he's too old to be playing around.
"Bro, i’m 46 years old, man, I ain’t got any time to be playing. What are you trying to do? Whoever it’s going to be, I’m walking down that mother f–king aisle in February."
Sharpe attempted to talk Johnson out of the idea, stating that he would not show up, nor would he accept anyone as Johnson's wife unless it was Rosado. The plea was not heard by Johnson, who revealed some even wilder news about why he won't cancel the big day. He states that he's already paid for some top-level performances, including with multi-time Grammy winner John Legend.
“I’m having an open bar, I got three people performing,” he said, adding that he also has Brian McKnight and Anthony Hamilton set to perform. “It’s too late now. It’s too late.”
Johnson and Sharpe continue to be an integral part of the NFL, using their popular podcast to weigh in on numerous stories throughout the ongoing season. The former Cincinnati Bengal caught 67 touchdowns in his 11-year career, but his 2025 wedding remains the biggest thing that he will not drop.
