Chad Johnson Sends Strong Message to Steelers WRs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving into the season with a fresh group of wide receivers, and many on the outside have little faith in what the group can bring to the offense. But, the team believes in their core, and will enter 2024 with the group they have and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson throwing them the football.
Former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson has a message to the overlooked group. While everyone is denying the possibilty George Pickens, Van Jefferson and company can get the job done, the former AFC North rival is making sure they know to step up.
"You make some noise, I’m gonna know who you are," Johnson said during an episode of his podcast Nightcap, co-hosted by Shannon Sharpe. "I’m not being disrespectful because I want Russ to do well. I want to talk s*** for him, even though he’s in the AFC North. I want to talk s*** to [Sharpe]. I want to talk s*** to Stephen A. Smith, who went off on [Wilson] not too long ago.
"I need whoever the receivers are, outside of George Pickens, that are with Pittsburgh, I need you to step up and show the f*** out, please."
While Pickens has plenty of upside and many see the greatness he holds as a wide receiver, the rest of the group has been looked down on. Jefferson is viewed as the No. 2, but has struggled to find much success in the NFL in recent years. Calvin Austin is entering his third season and did little to impress during his sophomore campaign. And with rookie Roman Wilson missing all of the preseason, no one knows what to expect from the Michigan star.
This all adds to the question marks surrounding Wilson at quarterback. But with the first game around the corner, the group and their quarterback have an opportunity to quiet a lot of skepticism. Week 1 in Atlanta could help Johnson make his case to those who's hoping to shut up.
