Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ mom goes third-wheel on his date night

Jayden Daniels on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Daniels with his mom.

Jayden Daniels’ first NFL offseason has gone viral again because of his mom Regina Jackson.

The Washington Commanders and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback made a splash in his rookie season, taking the team to the NFL Championship Game. He’s also making a splash off the field with his social life (or lack there of).

Daniels with his mom. / _mz_jackson/Instagram

Jackson has said why her son remains single, going on the docu-series “The Money Game” where she said she was most concerned with “Them Girls” when her son got to the NFL.

"So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening," she said.

She went viral when she sat between him and USC Trojans women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins in the stands at the NCAA tournament, and then at San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk’s wedding where she danced with her girlfriend-less son.

Daniels then hit up Formula 1 Miami this past weekend where it looks like she actually allowed him to have a date, but with her tagging along as the third wheel.

Hey, his mom is just looking out for him. He’s allowing it as well, so whatever works for him. It certainly worked his rookie season. But one thing is clear: Mom is going to be watching every move.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

