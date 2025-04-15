Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels goes viral dancing with mom at Brandon Aiyuk's wedding
Jayden Daniels' mom is watching out for gold diggers and potential girlfriends with bad intentions.
Apparently that extends to weddings too.
The Washington Commanders quarterback sensation attended San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, at least for now, Brandon Aiyuk's wedding to longtime partner Rochelle Searight, and while the Heisman Trophy was busting out some sweet dance moves, social media sleuths couldn't help but notice who was right there by his side - mama Regina Jackson.
In a video clip that started going viral yesterday, Ms. Jackson can be seen beside him as Daniels gets loose.
Now of course, if Daniels still doesn't have a girlfriend, it's perfectly fine to bring your mother as a guest to a buddy's wedding. Aiyuk, the groom, and Daniels, were teammates at Arizona State in 2019 before the California native transferred to LSU to win that Heisman before becoming the No. 2 overall pick in last year's NFL draft and lighting up the league as a rookie all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
Jackson, who famously sat between her son and USC superstar JuJu Watkins courtside at the NCAA women's tournament, has made it clear that she'll keep a close eye on any potential girlfriend.
"Some girl out here," Jackson confided in the Amazon Prime docuseries "The Money Game." "She’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, 'Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels."
"So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening."
"I bet she did say something like that," Daniels, 24, laughed in a clip that now feels especially true.
For Daniels, this second year in the NFL will hopefully bring more success and possibly a partner that lives up to Regina's high expectations.