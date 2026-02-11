Epic Myles Garrett Photo Surfaces in Middle of GF Chloe Kim’s 2026 Olympics Debut

Cleveland Browns superstar and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett made it to Italy to support his two-time defending Olympic gold medalist snowboarder girlfriend Chloe Kim. During her amazing debut on the women’s halfpipe qualifying round, a photographer captured an epic photo of the giant defensive end in the crowd.

Garrett arrived after the Super Bowl week festivities where last Thursday he was unanimously voted DPOY at the NFL Honors event where Kim reacted to it from afar.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Myles Garrett (center) poses with father Lawrence Garrett (left) and mother Audrey Garretty on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Garrett’s and the NFL season is now over, he arrived in Cortina to watch Kim defend her two gold medals on the halfpipe where she had an epic debut performance in the qualifying round.

Two-time Gold medalist Chloe Kim WOWS with a huge first run in halfpipe qualifying. 😮‍💨🇺🇸



📺 Peacock | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/x9sIIICdEg — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2026

The two would share a sweet moment after that cameras caught and pose for some sweet photos together.

Myles Garrett is at the #WinterOlympics to support Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, his girlfriend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/keElMZxX6J — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 11, 2026

This Garrett photo during Kim’s qualifier is epic

In the middle of her run on the halfpipe, Garrett, who was being a photographer himself, was caught in this epic photo being the ultimate fan of his girlfriend snapping photos.

He’ll now have a chance to see her go for a third consecutive gold tomorrow, February 11.

The 25-year-old Korean-American Kim was a darling of the 2022 Beijing Games winning gold in the women’s snowboard halfpipe where she became the first to win the event twice — she took home her first in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, making her the youngest woman ever to win gold in snowboarding there at just 17.

Their relationship timeline

She also made news for hard launching her relationship with the 30-year-old Garrett after they were linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. They then shared a sweet moment at a game this season.

