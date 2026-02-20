Fans Fooled By Fake Myles Garrett-Chloe Kim Proposal Photo at Olympics

Chloe Kim didn’t get her third consecutive gold medal in the women’s halfpipe at the Milano Cortina Games, but she and her Cleveland Browns boyfriend went viral together while in Italy. Now, a photo of what appears to be Garrett proposing to Kim has gone blown up on social media. There’s just one problem: It isn’t real.

Kim was so close to becoming the first Olympic snowboarder to win three Olympic gold in three consecutive Olympics after she took it home in the halfpipe in Beijing in 2022, and then as a 17-year-old in PyeongChang in 2018. She’d settle for silver this time.

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates her silver medal in the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Garrett flew in to Italy after winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award where he was spotted being the ultimate fanboy during Kim’s qualifying round. He’d then up the game with his custom Chloe Kim jacket on the mountain, and the two would share adorable moments like below.

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett greets Chloe Kim of the United States after the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

They’d head home together where Garrett gave Kim an unreal gift she’s “obsessed with.”

Garrett-Kim fake engagement photo goes viral

Now, this photo of Garrett supposedly proposing to Kim while at the Olympics has gone viral and posted on several accounts.

#LIKE to congratulate #Browns Myles Garrett on his engagement to Chloe Kim!!! pic.twitter.com/Hl3wU6jg1G — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) February 20, 2026

It never happened and is an AI-generated photo. The two made no mention of a proposal; there would’ve clearly been witnesses there when he did it; and the picture already has a ring on her finger.

Good try, but yet the Wild West that is social media definitely fooled people and has spread all over.

No congrats are needed right now.

Their relationship timeline

Kim also made news for hard launching her relationship with the 30-year-old Garrett after they were linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. She also attended a Browns game where he gave her a kiss that Kim’s dad reacted to.

Now, they are just boyfriend and girlfriend… not engaged.

Myles Garrett | Chloe Kim/Instagram

