Choi Ga-on In Spotlight After 17-Year-Old Dethrones Chloe Kim For Olympic Gold

Team USA snowboard sensation Chloe Kim's quest for a record-breaking third gold medal in the women's halfpipe event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games has ended in heartbreak.

Despite an extremely solid showing, Kim ended up securing a silver medal in the event after her final run on Thursday, February 12, when she took a spill on her fourth trick that ultimately cost her a third consecutive gold.

United States snowboarder Chloe Kim | Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

The reason why Kim needed such a great final run in the first place is because of the nearly immaculate run that 17-year-old South Korean snowboarder Choi Ga-on produced, which earned her a 90.25 score.

This score was ultimately enough to hold off Kim and give Ga-on her first Olympic gold medal.

Brilliant by Choi Ga-On. My word,what an impeccable run was that.And In her olympic debut claiming gold for your country especially for the first time in history is simply Marvelous. At Age 17 achieving it, is another great thing. Congratulations to #TeamKorea#MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/CVk3WPDr0u — Gowtham³ (@GowthamreddyC) February 12, 2026

Despite Ga-on taking her Olympic throne, there's a ton of mutual respect shown between these two superstars.

They were seen hugging after the final results, and Kim congratulated her on her success. It's also being reported that Kim and her father helped bring Ga-on to the United States to train, and that Kim was Ga-on's inspiration to get into snowboarding in the first place.

Ga-on Choi of the Republic of Korea | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Who is Choi Ga-on?

While Ga-on might not be a household name in the United States, it was no secret that she was among the biggest threats to Kim winning gold in Italy.

When Ga-on was 14 years old, she competed at the Winter X Games XXVII and won a gold medal in the SuperPipe event, beating Kim's record as the youngest snowboarder to ever win gold at the X Games.

Choi Ga-on | IMAGO / Xinhua

It remains to be seen whether Kim will compete in the Olympics again. She may have just passed the torch to Ga-on.

