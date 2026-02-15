Chloe Kim Reveals Unreal Gift From BF Myles Garrett That Has Her ‘Obsessed’

Chloe Kim didn’t win a third Olympic gold medal at the Milano Cortina Games, but the Team USA snowboarding sensation and girlfriend of Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett got a big prize back home she showed off on Sunday.

Kim was so close to becoming the first Olympic snowboarder to win three Olympic gold in three consecutive Olympics after she took it home in the halfpipe in Beijing in 2022, and then as a 17-year-old in PyeongChang in 2018.

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates her silver medal in the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

She’d settled for silver in Italy, but won over hearts with her sportsmanship to Choi Gaon of South Korea, and had touching moments with Garrett with lots of PDA.

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett greets Chloe Kim of the United States after the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Apparently Kim didn’t stick around Italy afterward as she was seen on Valentine’s Day posting a picture of Garrett while driving where she made a joke, “update: still haven’t been asked bit I think we r each others Valentines maybe.”

Myles Garrett | Chloe Kim/Instagram

Kim shocked by her gift

Speaking of driving, Kim revealed a custom pink Ford Bronco with her CK initials on the seats that was gift-wrapped for her and has her “obsessed.” The reaction on her face is priceless.

Chloe Kim reacts to her new car | Chloe Kim/Instagram

Garrett would confirm it was him with the blowing kiss emoji 😘 on it.

Chloe Kim with her new gift | Myles Garrett/Instagram

What a gift! That could be in the $100k+ range depending on all the custom work Garrett had done.

It’s safe to say they are each other’s Valentine’s after all.

While Kim didn’t get the gold, her relationship with Garrett seems to be at the next level, and she has plenty of reasons to celebrate — especially with that gift.

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Chloe Kim of the United States gets a hug from Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett after the first run in the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Their relationship timeline

Kim also made news for hard launching her relationship with the 30-year-old Garrett after they were linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. They then shared a sweet moment at a game this season.

