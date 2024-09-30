The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Christian McCaffrey and wife purchase George Clooney's $14M estate

The injured NFL superstar adds a mansion to his real-estate repertoire 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey answers questions at a press conference following Day 3 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility.
Christian McCaffrey is still recovering from injuries that have kept him sidelined in the 2024-2025 NFL season thus far, but that hasn't stopped the 28-year-old superstar from upgrading his personal life. 

The running back of the San Franciso 49ers and his model wife, Oliva Culpo, recently purchased the home of Academy Award-winning actor, George Clooney for over $14 million according to TMZ. The six-bedroom estate previously belonged to music icon Steve Nicks, who sold it to Clooney for $2.2 million three decades ago. Clooney and his wife previously called the Fryman Canyon home their private Oasis. 

The sale was orchestrated by Kurt Rappaport from Westside Estage Agency Inc., who repped Clooney. McCaffrey and Culpo were repped by Kevin Dees of Carlwood Estates. The power couple tied the knot back in June and will be looking to create lasting memories at their new property.

Shortly after the marriage, Culpo joked that she planned to rip out her IUD and begin a family with McCaffrey as soon as possible. Perhaps this new home will give Miss Universe exactly the reason to do just that. 

