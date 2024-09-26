49ers Could be Without Christian McCaffrey for a "Couple of Months"
The San Francisco 49ers placed Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis) on Injured Reserve on Sept. 14. The hope was that McCaffrey's injury would improve with a month's rest.
Well, there is a possibility that the 49ers could be without McCaffrey for a "couple of months" after his recent visit to Germany. Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Dr. Kenton Fibel, an orthobiologics specialist, to gather insight into his trip to Germany for his Achilles.
According to Fibel, McCaffrey could be out for another couple of months "if he had an orthobiologic procedure." It is a procedure that can expedite healing for McCaffrey and improve his condition so that he can return to the 49ers this season. That is why he went to Germany. The procedure is okay over there and not in the United States.
This is both a great and discouraging sign for McCaffrey. It is great that there is a way for him to play this season and possibly be at or near full strength. However, it is discouraging because it shows just how desperate McCaffrey is to get right. That is how bad his Achilles tendinitis is.
He needed to go to Germany in the middle of the season to get an unapproved procedure in the United States done for him. Should this procedure be inefficient, then the possibility of McCaffrey playing in 2024 will become bleak. The 49ers should already be prepared to go on this season without McCaffrey, which would be the worst-case scenario.
Thankfully, the 49ers' running game hasn't suffered without McCaffrey. Jordan Mason has performed at a high level through three games this season. Where the 49ers are hurting without McCaffrey is in the passing game. That is something Mason can't come close to replicating.
The 49ers will still be a playoff team without the 49ers, unless they continue on their losing skid, but winning a Super Bowl without McCaffrey will be nearly impossible. An update on McCaffrey should be provided in the coming weeks if not sooner from the 49ers or NFL insiders.