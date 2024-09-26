All 49ers

49ers Could be Without Christian McCaffrey for a "Couple of Months"

It is likely that the 49ers will not activate Christian McCaffrey once he is eligible to come off of Injured Reserve.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers placed Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis) on Injured Reserve on Sept. 14. The hope was that McCaffrey's injury would improve with a month's rest.

Well, there is a possibility that the 49ers could be without McCaffrey for a "couple of months" after his recent visit to Germany. Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Dr. Kenton Fibel, an orthobiologics specialist, to gather insight into his trip to Germany for his Achilles.

According to Fibel, McCaffrey could be out for another couple of months "if he had an orthobiologic procedure." It is a procedure that can expedite healing for McCaffrey and improve his condition so that he can return to the 49ers this season. That is why he went to Germany. The procedure is okay over there and not in the United States.

This is both a great and discouraging sign for McCaffrey. It is great that there is a way for him to play this season and possibly be at or near full strength. However, it is discouraging because it shows just how desperate McCaffrey is to get right. That is how bad his Achilles tendinitis is.

He needed to go to Germany in the middle of the season to get an unapproved procedure in the United States done for him. Should this procedure be inefficient, then the possibility of McCaffrey playing in 2024 will become bleak. The 49ers should already be prepared to go on this season without McCaffrey, which would be the worst-case scenario.

Thankfully, the 49ers' running game hasn't suffered without McCaffrey. Jordan Mason has performed at a high level through three games this season. Where the 49ers are hurting without McCaffrey is in the passing game. That is something Mason can't come close to replicating.

The 49ers will still be a playoff team without the 49ers, unless they continue on their losing skid, but winning a Super Bowl without McCaffrey will be nearly impossible. An update on McCaffrey should be provided in the coming weeks if not sooner from the 49ers or NFL insiders.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News