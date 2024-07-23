Cincinnati Bengals' epic tweet for Joe Burrows' wild blonde hairdo
New season, new look, new Joe Burrow.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has made some pretty outrageous fashion choices lately. But today, Burrow has the internet talking. He arrived to training camp today with a flashy new ‘do.
In a photo shared by both the NFL and the Bengals’ official social media handles, Burrow is seen with his hair buzzed and dyed blonde. And of course, the internet has jokes. This includes his own team, who likened Burrow to Eminem with the caption “Guess who’s back.”
The general consensus is that Burrow resembles the “Houdini” rapper, as one fan commented “Will the real Joe Burrow please stand up?,” alluding to Emimen’s 1999 hit, “The Real Slim Shady.”
Barstool shared a tweet reading “Joe Burrow showing up to training camp,” with a gif of Jonah Hill’s “21 Jump Street” character, in a scene which he’s channeling Eminem.
Others have said that he looks like WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
Us? We’re digging the 1980s movie bad guy look.
And perhaps this new look will bring the Bengals some good luck. After a rather lackluster season last year, they’re going to need it.
