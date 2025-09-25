The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Clayton Kershaw celebrates final Dodgers NL West title rocking dad bod

The 37-year-old pitcher has now been part of 14 NL West division champions in his illustrious 18-year Dodgers career.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw (22) enters the game as a closer in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025.
Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw (22) enters the game as a closer in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is Clayton Kershaw’s 14th time celebrating an NL West championship — the 12th in 13 seasons — with the Los Angeles Dodgers in his illustrious 18-year career with the team. This one will be extra special, however, as it will be his last before retiring. He definitely celebrated as such, too.

Kershaw has three Cy Young Awards and two World Series championships in LA in 2020 and 2024. He hopes to add a third for the defending champs this season.

After the Dodgers’ 8-0 win at the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 37-year-old Kershaw was seen going shirtless and rocking the dad bod in the locker room.

RELATED: Diehard Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant slays Chelsea Freeman selfie as stunning duo

Kershaw has five children with wife Ellen and is sporting the dad bod quite proudly.

He’d also joke about even wearing pants: “I don’t want googles, I don’t want a shirt, I hardly want pants…”

This isn’t the first time he’s done it either. After the Dodgers won the World Series he was seen drinking in Dodger Stadium without a shirt.

Shirtless Kershaw is a good sign for the Dodgers because it means they have won.

Kershaw is 10-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 77 strikeouts in his final season.

He hopes to be shirtless one more time at the end of the playoffs.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News