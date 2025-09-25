Clayton Kershaw celebrates final Dodgers NL West title rocking dad bod
This is Clayton Kershaw’s 14th time celebrating an NL West championship — the 12th in 13 seasons — with the Los Angeles Dodgers in his illustrious 18-year career with the team. This one will be extra special, however, as it will be his last before retiring. He definitely celebrated as such, too.
Kershaw has three Cy Young Awards and two World Series championships in LA in 2020 and 2024. He hopes to add a third for the defending champs this season.
After the Dodgers’ 8-0 win at the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 37-year-old Kershaw was seen going shirtless and rocking the dad bod in the locker room.
Kershaw has five children with wife Ellen and is sporting the dad bod quite proudly.
He’d also joke about even wearing pants: “I don’t want googles, I don’t want a shirt, I hardly want pants…”
This isn’t the first time he’s done it either. After the Dodgers won the World Series he was seen drinking in Dodger Stadium without a shirt.
Shirtless Kershaw is a good sign for the Dodgers because it means they have won.
Kershaw is 10-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 77 strikeouts in his final season.
He hopes to be shirtless one more time at the end of the playoffs.
