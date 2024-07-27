WATCH: Coco Gauff starstruck by LeBron in pure Opening Ceremony moment
Tennis star Coco Gauff and NBA legend LeBron James served as flagbearers for the United States during the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Gauff made history as the youngest flagbearer in Team USA's history, along with becoming the first tennis player to receive the honor. It is Gauff's first Olympic Games after being forced to withdraw from the 2020 Olympics due to COVID.
LeBron, meanwhile, is making his fourth Olympic appearance, previously earning Bronze in the 2024 London Games, and gold in the 2006 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics.
On Friday, the two athletes were at the front of the boat as it traveled down the Seine in front of the Eiffel Tower to officially get the Games underway.
In a great moment Gauff shared on Instagram, she was clearly in awe of the towering NBA superstar.
Earlier in the Parade of Athletes, Coco introduced LeBron to her TikTok followers.
At the end of the journey down the Seine as the boat floated with a epic backdrop featuring the Eiffel Tower and Olympic rings, even LeBron proved to still have that inner child.
Both LeBron and Coco had their phones out to capture the special moment, with LeBron shouting out, "Mama we made it!"
It just goes to show no matter how accomplished you are, the Olympics is a special achievement unlike anything else in your career that can humble you and make you appreciative.
The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11.
The Games will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
