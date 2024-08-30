WATCH: Colorado football team gets locker room concert from BigXthaPlug
Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team kicked off the 2024 campaign with a hard-fought win over FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
Travis Hunter immediately launched his Heisman campaign, hauling in 7 catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns, while Shedeur Sanders threw for 445 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the 31-26 win.
It was an impressive offensive performance from the Buffaloes, and after the game they celebrated as only they can.
MORE: Deion Sanders describes sons' 'crazy' personalities, reveals MVP
The Buffaloes welcomed rap star BigXthaPlug into the locker room for a private performance.
BigXthaPlug was joined by with Gillie da Kid and Wallo.
Now, you can say what you want, but Coach Prime has Colorado football doing things no other program in the nation is doing. And that's part of his appeal.
Of course, the stunts get old if the team doesn't continue winning.
Up next for the Buffaloes is a trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, September 7. Let's see what Coach Prime has up his sleeve next.
