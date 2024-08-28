Deion Sanders describes sons' 'crazy' personalities, reveals MVP
Deion Sanders the dad is much more approachable than Deion Sanders the head football coach.
While much of the attention from Robert Griffin III and his wife Grete’s “Outta Pocket” podcast interview with the Colorado Buffaloes HC will be about Deion vs. ESPN personality Paul Finebaum for the continued fallout from not taking any questions from a Denver Post columnist, Sanders the father was much more amiable.
RGIII opens up the interview talking about hanging with Sanders’ sons Shedeur Sanders, 22, and Shilo Sanders, 24, which then sends Papa Deion Sanders, 57, off on a little tangent.
“My sons, they are crazy. Man, they are crazy,” Sanders lamented. “I wish you would have thrown Bucky in there because it's three different personalities.”
Bucky is a nickname for Deion Sanders Jr., the oldest of his three sons at 30 years old.
“Junior is the calm [one]. The older one to look out for the younger brothers. Then Shilo is Shilo. He's the one that God, you're going to have a daughter that he's going to keep you. God's going to keep you on your knees praying like Lord please… always that one. You know who that one [is] in the house. And then Shedeur. Shedeur probably spent the most time with me. So he's more like me than any of them because he spent more time with me than any of them. So that's kind of how their personalities break down.”
Of course both safety Shilo and quarterback Shedeur play for their father at Colorado, and the QB1 is the potential No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft. Shilo is projected to be a third round pick. Both Shedeur and Shilo are raking in the NIL money as well, with On3’s NIL 100 having Shedeur No. 1 and Shilo No. 23.
A little later on, Sanders admitted that at times he can’t turn off being coach and “daddy,” especially with Shedeur.
As far as the MVP of his three sons, that title belongs to Deion Sanders Jr.
“The MVP is Junior, because he keeps it together,” said the elder Deion. “He keeps them together. He’s always selfless and gives them unconditional love to try to make sure they shine at all times. The unity that they have and seeing that as a father is unbelievable.”
Deion beams with pride talking about his children. Too bad he can’t say the same with reporters covering Colorado.
