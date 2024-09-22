Colorado football team gets locker room concert from Babyface Ray
On Saturday night, it was a wild scene in Boulder as the Colorado football team scored a wild win over Baylor at Folsom Field. The game was an instant classic and an early contender for best game of the year.
After a hail mary from Shedeur Sanders to tie the game with zero seconds left on the clock, the Buffaloes' defense held strong in overtime and Deion Sanders' squad came away with the win.
Riding the high of an emotional victory, the Buffs made their way to the locker room to celebrate like only a Coach Prime team can.
WATCH: Colorado football team gets locker room concert from BigXthaPlug
Colorado welcomed rapper Babyface Ray to the locker room and he gave the team a private performance as everyone let loose to soak in the moment.
It's a celebration well-earned.
Shedeur finished the 38-31 win with 341 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added another score on the ground. Travis Hunter, meanwhile, had another incredible outing with 7 catches for 130 yards on offense, while recording three tackles and game-clinching forced fumble in overtime while lining up on defense.
Up next for Coach Prime and the Buffs is a trip to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights.
