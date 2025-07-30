Controversial F1 analyst Danica Patrick flexes bikini body missing European vacation
Danica Patrick is enjoying summer in Europe between Formula 1 races. While doing so, she dropped a bikini stunner on her Instagram.
The former IndyCar driver, now 43, works as a race analyst for Sky Sports for F1 and was a guest for Fox Sports’ coverage of the Indy 500.
She’s not only controversial with her political posts on social media, but with her fits that are always hotly debated by viewers. She recently caused a stir in a prom minidress look, and her all-white Miami look went viral. There was also this checkered flag choice in Indy.
While in Europe where F1 was just in Belgium and this upcoming weekend in Hungary, Danica first teased her bikini shot.
She’d post the whole thing and about the vibe and not wanting to leave.
“I don't know why I ever leave Europe in the summer. It's such a vibe. The food, architecture, weather, water, pace of life, lack of tipping, and chemtrails. Haha,” she wrote.
She’d add, “I did lose my phone while I was there, and credit cards and ID.... 8 days with zero technology. If I didn't respond to a message, it's lost in the cloud.... Like I am here in this picture... and where I wish I still was!”
