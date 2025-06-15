Danica Patrick’s collared prom minidress for F1 Canada race is causing stir
Danica Patrick and her much-talked-about fits were back in action Sunday for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, and fans weren’t loving her latest look so much.
The 43-year-old former IndyCar driver and current Sky Sports race analyst is coming off working for Fox Sports at the Indy 500 where her outfit looked like a checkered flag and had fans complaining during her on-air selfie during qualifying.
RELATED: F1 analyst Danica Patrick sets new record trying to conquer another sport
She’s no stranger to calling attention to herself when she raced, including being the first female to win an IndyCar race in 2008 at the Indy Japan 300. She also raced the Indy 500 and Daytona 500.
Now, her fits are getting attention as much as her coverage of the races. Her all-white one for F1 Miami caused a stir, while she rocked some icy pants on a chilly night in Las Vegas, and a colorful look for the race in Mexico City.
RELATED: Danica Patrick flexes F1 Miami return in colorful South Beach-style fit
For Sunday’s race in Canada, Danica dropped the “Ohhhh Canada! 🇨🇦“ on her post in this quite unique collared prom minidress look while trackside in Montreal.
It’s a very interesting race-day look, that’s for sure.
Fans, however, weren’t so nice about it on social media:
Hey, give her credit because she made a bold choice. No matter what Danica wears, the polarizing figure will always receive backlash.
It’s just another F1 day, and another Danica Patrick outfit to talk about.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities