Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has insane NFL Sunday bedroom setup with his dog

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin is still loving the game of football on NFL Sundays. His setup while at home in bed that he showed off is unreal.

Irvin, now 59, was part of the Cowboys dynasty after being drafted No. 11 overall from the Miami Hurricanes in 1988. In 12 seasons along with quarterback Troy Aikman and running back Emmitt Smith, the team won three Super Bowls (1993, 1994, 1996).

Feb 1994; Honolulu, HI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys quarterback (left) Troy Aikman (center) running back Emmitt Smith and (right) receiver Michael Irvin at the Pro Bowl practice at Aloha Stadium. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

He retired in 1999 after a significant neck injury, finishing with 750 receptions, 11,904 yards, and 65 touchdowns and five Pro Bowls. Irvin was elected the the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Now, Irvin is a football analyst on the popular YouTube Show It Is What It Is.

He showed how he stays current on the game with five screens watching the action this past Sunday while he pet his dog all while in his bed.

He just needs a fridge next to the bed and he’s set.

He did leave the bed for Stranger Things, though.

Irvin is usually seen at Cowboys and Miami games, where he will probably be on Saturday, December 19, at Texas A&M for the College Football Playoff.

Audrey Shaw/FSView & Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s also still a student of the game, loving every NFL Sunday like the rest of us — just likely with a better setup.

Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA: Dallas Cowboys receiver (88) Michael Irvin celebrates his 18 yard touchdown reception with teammates (80) Alvin Harper and (48) Daryl Johnston from Troy Aikman during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl against the Buffalo Bills. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

