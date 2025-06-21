Shedeur Sanders posts epic photo with Cowboys great Michael Irvin amid Deion’s issues
Shedeur Sanders grew up with an NFL star (and MLB) dad. Deion Sanders played on some elite teams with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl with each. Now, his son is in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and linked up with one of his former star teammates for an epic photo.
The 23-year-old Shedeur is trying to make his own name in the NFL after playing for dad in college at Jackson State and Colorado. While he slid to 144th in the draft, he’s working hard to impress his new team the Browns.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders dancing with young fan wins Browns minicamp
While his 57-year-old dad went in the Hall of Fame with the Atlanta Falcons, his time from 1995-1999 with the Cowboys was legendary, including the 1996 Super Bowl. He’s remained good friends with fellow Hall of Famer receiver Michael Irvin, who just visited Deion as he deals with health issues back in Colorado. Deion has a history of blood clot problems including having two toes amputated, and has lost a good amount of weight recently.
RELATED: Travis Hunter visits Deion Sanders on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
With Deion battling his health, Shedeur attended teammate David Njoku’s Celebrity Softball Game in Ohio where Irvin was there as well. Shedeur and Irvin shared a touching embrace that was captured in a photo.
Here are more photos Shedeur shared from the event as well.
It looks like he had a good time, but his moment with dad’s former teammate Irvin definitely won the day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate