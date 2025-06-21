The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders posts epic photo with Cowboys great Michael Irvin amid Deion’s issues

The son of Deion Sanders and Cleveland Browns quarterback has a touching moment with dad’s former Dallas teammate.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders grew up with an NFL star (and MLB) dad. Deion Sanders played on some elite teams with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl with each. Now, his son is in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and linked up with one of his former star teammates for an epic photo.


The 23-year-old Shedeur is trying to make his own name in the NFL after playing for dad in college at Jackson State and Colorado. While he slid to 144th in the draft, he’s working hard to impress his new team the Browns.

While his 57-year-old dad went in the Hall of Fame with the Atlanta Falcons, his time from 1995-1999 with the Cowboys was legendary, including the 1996 Super Bowl. He’s remained good friends with fellow Hall of Famer receiver Michael Irvin, who just visited Deion as he deals with health issues back in Colorado. Deion has a history of blood clot problems including having two toes amputated, and has lost a good amount of weight recently.

Deion and Michael
Deion Sanders (left) and Michael Irvin at the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement show at the Super Bowl XLV media center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Deion battling his health, Shedeur attended teammate David Njoku’s Celebrity Softball Game in Ohio where Irvin was there as well. Shedeur and Irvin shared a touching embrace that was captured in a photo.

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

Here are more photos Shedeur shared from the event as well.

It looks like he had a good time, but his moment with dad’s former teammate Irvin definitely won the day.

Deion and Michae
Rich Eisen (left), Deion Sanders (center) and Michael Irvin on the NFL Network set before the game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

