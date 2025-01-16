Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Ava Lahey flaunts tone legs while enjoying summer sunsets
Ava Lahey is already preparing for her next season in the NFL.
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleader completed her rookie year with the popular squad in 2024, but won't be performing in any postseason games since the team missed this year's playoffs after finishing with a 7-10 record.
That hasn't stopped Lahey from keeping her team spirit alive. She released a new post on her Instagram on Wednesday, January 15 dressed head-to-toe like a cowboy, including a black Stetson hat, white leather boots, a matching white top, and an unbuttoned denim shirt that covered up her long-toned legs.
"Fast forward to cowboy hats, boots, & Summer sunsets," she wrote in the caption along with the photo.
Lahey, who has 32K followers on the social media platform, received a ton of compliments in the comments section.
One person gushed, "I love a cowboy hat on you and that smile!"
"OW OWWWW stunning wow," wrote a second person.
"My favorite cowgirl," wrote Kleine Powell, Lahey's teammate on the cheerleading squad.
Lahey is from Jacksonville, Illinois, and is a graduate of the University of Kentucky. On her Cowboys cheerleader bio page, she revealed that she always wanted to be a dancer, and knew that auditioning for the team was a major life goal.
"For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a professional dancer," she stated on the page. "As I got older I realized I wanted to dance in the NFL, and no other team came to my mind other than the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders!"
Along with her teammates, Lahey was featured in the hit Netflix docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, released in June 2024, which followed the team's weekly game preparations.
