Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Trinity Miles brings the heat while dancing to Britney Spears
Trinity Miles is in her Britney Spears era.
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, who just completed her rookie season with the popular squad, shared an Instagram video on January 14 of her dancing to Spears' Outrageous track during a class she took in 2024. Miles can be seen busting a move along with popular dance teacher and former NFL cheerleader Tara Szybillo.
"Throwback bc I miss dance and @taraszy's class.," she wrote alongside the video.
Miles, a graduate of Texas Christian University, revealed on her Dallas Cowboys bio page that it was her school teachers who convinced her to audition for NFL's most popular squad.
"I hope that throughout my time here, I can make a lasting impact on their lives, just as my teachers did for me," she shared.
Along with her teammates, Miles was featured in the hit Netflix docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, released in June 2024, that followed the team's weekly game preparations.
Miles also received a shout-out on the official Cowboys cheerleaders Instagram account on Wednesday, January 15. The account wrote, "starlit," while promoting Miles' incredible smile. Several of her teammates showered her with compliments in the comments section.
"My girl!!!" wrote Tori Skills.
"Yes Trin! Gorgeous," added Kylie Dickson.
Charly Barby wrote in all caps, "STUNNING!!!!"
