Danica Patrick befriends fellow ex-girlfriend of Aaron Rodgers
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers dated for a brief period between 2018 and 2020, a relationship that eventually came to an end. Now the retired racecar icon has befriended another ex-girlfriend of the New York Jets superstar.
Patrick, 42, linked up with popular motivational speaker and musician Blu of Earth, who briefly dated Rodgers after his stint with acclaimed actress Shailene Woodley. The two sat down for an interview on Patrick's Pretty Intense podcast, which is set to release soon. In a post on her personal Instagram, Patrick promoted her upcoming conversation with Blu and reveals details of how they became pals.
"It’s so fun to sit down with a fellow spiritual sister! We initiated our friendship in none other than Egypt last December! We had been connected on the phone before that for a while but nothing compares to in person! We talked about our trip, magic, role of beauty, your power, what silence teaches you, what gene keys are, and the planetary alignment in universe.•Go to bluofearth.com for her master class and coming soon is a spectacular tarot deck!"
Patrick has happily moved on from the future Hall of Fame quarterback, and has evenbeen spotted with a mystery man on the beach. Her and Blu's new friendship is just a reminder that some breakups open new doors.