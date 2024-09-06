Danica Patrick shows off skimpy outfits, potential new boyfriend (PHOTOS)
Danica Patrick has been retired from racing since 2018. The 42-year-old beauty can still rev up an engine or two.
Patrick posted a bunch of photos from Burning Man from Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. The event happens once a year where Black Rock City is formed into a temporary metropolis dedicated to “community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.” She certainly showed off her creativity and more. (Note: Scroll through the photos)
The caption reads, “In dust we trust. 🌪️, Patrick writes. “That week of the year 80,000 of us drive out to the middle of nowhere Nevada to live in an alternate reality where the currency is hugs, love and helping eachother.”
And she posted even more photos in a skimpy leotard.
This time the caption reads, “Burn baby burn! 🔥 I have never seen a better fireworks show than the night they burned the man. What a wild week of beautiful skies, cool art, hot days, cold nights, DJs from 5pm to 8am, weird sleeping hours and amazing people waiting for you no matter what hours you are awake! 🙏🏼”
The biggest question is who is the mystery man she’s kissing?
Patrick’s last public relationship with American businessman Carter Comstock ended in 2022. Has she found love again? Regardless, she certainly looks like she’s having fun out there.
