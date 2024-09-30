Deja Kelly, Oregon basketball bombshell, flaunts new Ducks uniforms
Deja Kelly is a bonafide star. The former North Carolina Tar Heels standout has a strong social media presence with over 414,000 followers on Instagram and more than 850,000 on TikTok.
For her final year of college eligibility, Deja pulled an audible and announced her transfer to the West Coast where she'll suit up for the Oregon Ducks.
In anticipation of her final season, Kelly shared several photos in her new Oregon threads alongside her teammates.
The photos were taken during Oregon's media day as they snapped candid shots to use throughout the upcoming college basketball season.
Kelly's photodump also included teammates Elisa Mevius, who won Olympic gold with Germany in 3x3 basketball, Ari Long, Lealani Falatea-Suamataia, and Amina Muhammad.
Deja had an exciting offseason.
After transferring to Oregon, she made the trip to Paris for the final week of the Olympics, and also shadowed ESPN's Andraya Carter in June as she pursue's a career as a sports analyst in her post-playing career.
She even appeared on ABC during WNBA coverage.
Last season, Kelly averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for North Carolina.
She averages 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and three assists for her career.
Now, she will look to cap off her collegiate career on a high note at Oregon before making moves on and off the court to further her career.
