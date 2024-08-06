Simone Biles 'definitely' wants to be a mom; 2028 Olympics still in play?
Following her historic, record-breaking performances at the Olympics Games Paris 2024, Simone Biles naturally wanted to exhale, relax, and take it all in.
She didn't want to discuss her future, not when she was enjoying her incredible Summer Games showing.
And she made that clear to the media. (Not to mention, don't mess with her husband.)
Fair enough.
However, two days later (Aug. 6), live on the "Today" show with Hoda Kotb, Biles did discuss her future and when asked about parenthood she said her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, have talked about starting a family.
"Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids, and he would have had them yesterday if he could have," Biles said. "Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family."
That echoes what she told "Today" back in March: "I think kids would be amazing. I think it’s one of the most amazing feelings in the world, what I’ve heard, but I do get that it becomes a job, and it’s hard. And I do work a lot, but I don’t think that will be a problem because I can take some time off. One day in the near future.”
As an aunt to an adorable 2-year-old, Renni, Simone can take parenting lessons from her younger sister Aria.
Still, Biles hasn't ruled out competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.
She would be 31 years old by the time those games roll around, but if there's anyone not to count out, it's Simone Biles.
Heck, maybe by then her first child will be rooting her on alongside daddy Jonathan.
