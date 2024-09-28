DiJonai Carrington claps back at trolls who criticized 'gigantic nails'
DiJonai Carrington came under fire during the Connecticut Sun's first-round series against the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Playoffs. Carrington and the Suns swept the Fever to advance to the semifinals.
Unfortunately the WNBA's Most Improved Player caught heat on social media after accidentally poking Caitlin Clark in the eye during the first game.
Carrington was defending Clark when she swiped for a pass and inadvertently grazed the Rookie of the Year's eye.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington brings the heat in fire all-red WNBA Playoff fit
She was immediately met with vitriol from trolls on social media who claimed she intentionally tried to injure Clark, while saying she used her "gigantic nails" as a weapon. For the second game, one fan and even showed up with a ridiculous costume taking aim at Carrington.
There is one problem: Carrington didn't have long nails. Her nails barely extended past her finger tips.
MORE: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?
Ahead of the semifinals, Carrington took to social media to clap back at the trolls and showed off her nails with the caption, "I've loved rockin my short, natural nails ALL season" followed by a series of smiley face emojis. She added, "[Please] leave me alone!!!"
MORE: DiJonai Carrington calls for Fever to 'free' girlfriend NaLyssa Smith
Brilliantly played.
Carrington and the Sun return to action on Sunday night against WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx for Game 1 of their best-of-five semifinal series.
Carrington has put together an incredible season for the Sun and has established herself as one of the best perimeter-defending guards in the league. She averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season.
