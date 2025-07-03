Diogo Jota's heartbreaking last words to his wife Rute Cardoso before his death
Diogo Jota finally married his high school sweetheart Rute Cardoso on June 22.
Less than two weeks later, the Liverpool and Portugal national died in a car crash in Spain with his younger brother. He was only 28.
Words can't express the tragedy that his wife, along with their three children, are enduring with the unexpected and horrific news.
Jota, who was an integral part of Liverpool winning the English Premier League title last season, had sweet words for his new bride only days and hours before his sudden passing.
"My dream came true 🤍," wrote Cardoso in an Instagram post from two days ago.
"But I'm the lucky one 😍," Jota wrote in the comments.
Then yesterday, he wrote for an IG Reels post celebrating their nuptials, "A day we will never forget 🤍"
In what can only be described as heartbreaking, less than 24 hours after sharing those words, Jota had died.
Cardoso's last Instagram post before the wedding was the entire family celebrating the Reds winning the EPL. Liverpool paid tribute to their fallen star.
Wonderful memories before lives taken way too early.
Jota's brother, André Silva, only 26, was also killed in the crash.
