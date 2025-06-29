Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on Mexico vacation

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The wife and eldest daughter of Lakers great Kobe Bryant could pass for sisters on their family getaway.

Emily Bicks

Nov. 9, 2024: Vanessa Bryant arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Nov. 9, 2024: Vanessa Bryant arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto
Vanessa Bryant, wife of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has a lot to celebrate this summer.

The 43-year-old proudly watched as her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, graduated cum laude from USC's School of Cinematic Arts in May. Earlier this month, Vanessa celebrated her youngest daughter Capri's 6th birthday.

Last week, Vanessa celebrated the anniversary of Bryant's last NBA championship with the Lakers, sharing an iconic photo from Los Angeles' 83-79 win over the Boston Celtics during an epic Game 7 in 2010.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

While Vanessa, along with all three girls, Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, appeared to have a blast while sitting courtside at a New York Liberty game, the family is now enjoying a tropical getaway in Mexico.

Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters
@vanessabyrant/Instagram

Natalia and Vanessa looked flashed the same beautiful smile in photos shared on Sunday, June 29. The new photos drew comments from actress Jessica Alba who wrote, "❤️❤️❤️," while family friend Khloe Kardashian added, "So so stunning! What a gorgeous photo."

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters
@vanessabryant/Instagram

All the Bryant ladies looked beautiful as they dined al fresco and crushed a pinata filled with candy. Vanessa shared the album of photos on Instagram with a caption emojis, "🇲🇽❤️🫶🏽🎉."

Vanessa Bryant's daughter
@vanessabryant/Instagram

Two days earlier, Vanessa celebrated Khloe's 41st birthday by posting a throwback video with Natalia.

Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Khloe Kardashian
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

