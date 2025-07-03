Tributes Pour in for Diogo Jota After Tragic Passing
“They say we only lose people when we forget them,” Rúben Neves, Diogo Jota’s close friend and former Wolverhampton Wanderers teammate wrote on social media. “I will never forget you!”
Liverpool’s tragically young 28-year-old forward was killed alongside his brother—26-year-old André Silva—after their car crashed and caught on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The Portuguese football federation were the first to confirm the news. President Pedro Proença hailed Jota as “an extraordinary person, respected by all colleagues and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community.”
After making his way in Portuguese football with the relative minnows of Gondomar and Paços de Ferreira, Jota spent a season on loan from Atlético Madrid at FC Porto in 2016–17. The Portuguese giants declared themselves “in mourning”. “It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences.” Liga Portugal went one step further, lamenting that “the entire football universe in mourning”.
Tributes from a number of Jota’s former teammates soon followed. “It’s hard to receive this kind of news, and I still can’t believe it,” said former Wolves striker Raúl Jiménez, now at Fulham. “An excellent teammate, friend, and above all, a great father. Thanks for everything, my friend. We’ll always remember you. A hug to heaven. R.I.P.”
Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher echoed the thoughts of many after this tragedy unfurled just 11 days after Jota married Rute Cardoso. “Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning,” he wrote. “Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”
Jota’s final post on X was the confirmation of his wedding on June 22. He signed off with a simple message: “Yes, forever.”
Portuguese Prime Minister offered his own Luís Montenegro message of support. “I leave the family my deepest condolences,” he wrote on X. “It’s a sad day for football and for national and international sport.”
The news also filtered through to the British government. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy was the first to reveal that the whole House “is heartbroken by this news”.
Liverpool offered a brief initial statement which was quickly followed up by tributes from several Premier League rivals. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United were among the first to offer their condolences.
Everton, Liverpool’s arch rivals and the side against which Jota scored his final professional goal, put rivalries aside to write: “We are devastated by this tragic news. Everyone at Everton is sending their thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva.”