65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie, friends
Magic Johnson is enjoying summer with an annual trip to Greece where the 65-year-old NBA legend was seen having an epic toga party on a yacht.
There really is no offseason for the former Los Angeles Lakers great as he owns part of the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), Los Angeles FC (MLS), Washington Commanders (NFL), and Washington Spirit (NWSL).
But, with sports in a the dead time after the NBA Finals and with the dog days of summer, it’s the perfect time to get away with his wife Cookie Johnson, 66, and friends. The basketball great is living his life to the fullest. It’s crazy it’s been since November of 1991 he announced he had contracted the HIV virus.
Magic showed off his health and wealth in these epic photos in Greece with Cookie. He wrote, “We had a fun toga party on the yacht last night with our friends and the crew!”
Magic and Cookie have been married since 1991. She also look incredible for her age.
Magic has accumulated a staggering $1.5 billion in his business endeavors and has plenty of money for Greece trips and yacht parties. He’s proving once again he’s forever young.
