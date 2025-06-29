The Athlete Lifestyle logo

65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie, friends

The Los Angeles Lakers legend flexes his wealth with a fun vacation with his wife and best friends.

Matt Ryan

Magic Johnson (right) and his wife Cookie Johnson (left) during the press conference held by the Magic Johnson foundation at the Staples Center.
Magic Johnson (right) and his wife Cookie Johnson (left) during the press conference held by the Magic Johnson foundation at the Staples Center. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Magic Johnson is enjoying summer with an annual trip to Greece where the 65-year-old NBA legend was seen having an epic toga party on a yacht.

There really is no offseason for the former Los Angeles Lakers great as he owns part of the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), Los Angeles FC (MLS), Washington Commanders (NFL), and Washington Spirit (NWSL).

Magic and Cooki
Magic and Cookie rooting on the Dodgers / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But, with sports in a the dead time after the NBA Finals and with the dog days of summer, it’s the perfect time to get away with his wife Cookie Johnson, 66, and friends. The basketball great is living his life to the fullest. It’s crazy it’s been since November of 1991 he announced he had contracted the HIV virus.

Magic showed off his health and wealth in these epic photos in Greece with Cookie. He wrote, “We had a fun toga party on the yacht last night with our friends and the crew!”

Magic and Cookie have been married since 1991. She also look incredible for her age.

Magic has accumulated a staggering $1.5 billion in his business endeavors and has plenty of money for Greece trips and yacht parties. He’s proving once again he’s forever young.

Magic and Charle
Magic and Charles Barkley during the 1992 ‘Dream Team” Olympics in Barcelona. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

