The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit on FaceTime

The Dallas Wings rookie Bueckers is in the full Texas spirit missing the current UConn star Fudd while she’s on a family cruise.

Matt Ryan

UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT.
UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. / Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd couldn’t be with Paige Bueckers and watch her play with the Dallas Wings because the current UConn Huskies star is on a family cruise. She did, however, get to FaceTime with her bestie and girlfriend Bueckers while sharing an amazing picture.

Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, helped lead the Huskies to the first national championship since 2016. They were inseparable, seen on TikTok dances together and even doing an Oreo ad in competing pink fits.

RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd flexes ‘good vibes and muscles’ dance away from Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, UConn women's basketball
Fudd and Bueckers at UConn / UConn women's basketball/Instagram

When the season ended it was straight to the WNBA draft where Bueckers went No. 1 overall to the Wings, and where Fudd was there for the big night in a stunning glam makeover where she looked unrecognizable, and then at the after-party where she had a shiny black cocktail dress on.

Since then , Fudd’s been seen at Wings games where she upstaged Bueckers in her return to Connecticut with the fans, and then rocked a Bueckers jersey in a side-by-side photo, and finally betrayed her by wearing a Washington Mystics jersey courtside in Washington.

RELATED: Wings superstar Paige Bueckers supports Mavericks pick Cooper Flagg in Nike fit

But the biggest winner was Fudd’s post where she revealed her iPhone cover that reads, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it.

Now on a cruise, Fudd dropped a ton of photos from the trip with her parents and brothers.

But one photo at the end stood out with Fudd FaceTiming Bueckers and she was shocked to see her in a full cowboy fit.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

That’s awesome. Bueckers is really getting into that Texas spirit now.

It also looks like Fudd was having an amazing time with her family and flexing her summer wear.

Azzi Fudd and mom and dad
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships