Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit on FaceTime
Azzi Fudd couldn’t be with Paige Bueckers and watch her play with the Dallas Wings because the current UConn Huskies star is on a family cruise. She did, however, get to FaceTime with her bestie and girlfriend Bueckers while sharing an amazing picture.
Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, helped lead the Huskies to the first national championship since 2016. They were inseparable, seen on TikTok dances together and even doing an Oreo ad in competing pink fits.
RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd flexes ‘good vibes and muscles’ dance away from Paige Bueckers
When the season ended it was straight to the WNBA draft where Bueckers went No. 1 overall to the Wings, and where Fudd was there for the big night in a stunning glam makeover where she looked unrecognizable, and then at the after-party where she had a shiny black cocktail dress on.
Since then , Fudd’s been seen at Wings games where she upstaged Bueckers in her return to Connecticut with the fans, and then rocked a Bueckers jersey in a side-by-side photo, and finally betrayed her by wearing a Washington Mystics jersey courtside in Washington.
RELATED: Wings superstar Paige Bueckers supports Mavericks pick Cooper Flagg in Nike fit
But the biggest winner was Fudd’s post where she revealed her iPhone cover that reads, “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it.
Now on a cruise, Fudd dropped a ton of photos from the trip with her parents and brothers.
But one photo at the end stood out with Fudd FaceTiming Bueckers and she was shocked to see her in a full cowboy fit.
That’s awesome. Bueckers is really getting into that Texas spirit now.
It also looks like Fudd was having an amazing time with her family and flexing her summer wear.
