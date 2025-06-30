The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden custom Chiefs fits from adoring fan

It's great to be the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl winning generational QB, because you get amazing swag for your kids for free.

Matthew Graham

One of the best perks of being rich and famous is somehow you get more and more things for free.

At least Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs three-time winning Super Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes, plus a co-owner of the mega-successful NWSL KC Current, thanks her adoring fans that send amazing custom kids swag for their three children, Sterling, Bronze, and baby Golden, for both teams.

Sharing on her Instagram Stories, Mrs. Mahomes shows off all the looks with a handwritten note from IG user Lucy, which has on her profile (and the handwritten note included) that she's an OB-GYN M.D. to boot.

Brittany Mahomes shares the handwritten note from an adoring fan.
The handwritten note reads in part, "Hope your kids have another great year of cheering on their teams, so of course had to make some more outfits for them and Golden! Her first full Chiefs/Current season! I love seeing pics of your kids in these outfits and I hope it means that you like them since they're wearing them! Hope to see more this year!"

Brittany Mahomes, Golden Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes
So if being a doctor wasn't cool enough, in Lucy's spare time, she's crafting awesome custom kids fits for the First Lady of Chiefs football. Yes, we feel inadequate too.

Given the personal shout out, Brittany definitely loves the outfits and seemingly will incorporate them into the kids' KC fits this year

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

