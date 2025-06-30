Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden custom Chiefs fits from adoring fan
One of the best perks of being rich and famous is somehow you get more and more things for free.
At least Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs three-time winning Super Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes, plus a co-owner of the mega-successful NWSL KC Current, thanks her adoring fans that send amazing custom kids swag for their three children, Sterling, Bronze, and baby Golden, for both teams.
Sharing on her Instagram Stories, Mrs. Mahomes shows off all the looks with a handwritten note from IG user Lucy, which has on her profile (and the handwritten note included) that she's an OB-GYN M.D. to boot.
The handwritten note reads in part, "Hope your kids have another great year of cheering on their teams, so of course had to make some more outfits for them and Golden! Her first full Chiefs/Current season! I love seeing pics of your kids in these outfits and I hope it means that you like them since they're wearing them! Hope to see more this year!"
So if being a doctor wasn't cool enough, in Lucy's spare time, she's crafting awesome custom kids fits for the First Lady of Chiefs football. Yes, we feel inadequate too.
Given the personal shout out, Brittany definitely loves the outfits and seemingly will incorporate them into the kids' KC fits this year
