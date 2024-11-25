Disney star stuns in fiery red crop top at the F1 race in Las Vegas
This past weekend Las Vegas played host to one of Formula One's annual Grand Prix races, marking the second straight year that Sin City has brought the classy series to its streets. The event attracted a number of celebrities, including Romanian actress and model, Oana Gregory, who nearly stole the show with her F1 weekend fit.
Gregory, best known for her work on the Disney TV series Kickin' It, Lab Rats, and Crash & Bernstein, shared her experience at F1 with a post on Instagram. The 28-year-old starlet revealed that she wore a fiery red top with matching floral pants in the photos.
Gregory's fans immediately flooded her comments section with compliments.
"Looking absolutely lovely and so mesmerizing," raved one person.
Another person wrote, "Ugh I love you in red."
"Mother MAY I," gusheda third.
While her acting resume is impressive, Gregory has been keeping busy with digital content creation. She has built up quite a following, boasting 102K followers on Instagram and another 65K on TikTok.
George Russell, representing Mercedes, won the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, Russell's victory helped Max Verstappen from team Oracle clinch his fourth consecutive F1 Drivers' Championship.
