Donna Kelce explains why Taylor Swift and her son Travis Kelce are perfect for each other
Donna Kelce believes in true love and has high hopes for her son, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift's romantic relationship.
During an interview with Page Six, Donna explained why the Chiefs tight end and the popstar, both 34, work so well as a couple.
"He's a good guy. He really is," the proud mom said of her youngest son. (Donna and ex-husband Ed Kelce are also parents of Jason Kelce.)
"He's good. He's kind, he's generous, and from what I understand, so is she," Donna gushed about Travis and Swift, who have been dating for over a year.
The 14-time Grammy Winner and the NFL icon have been the talk of the town ever since Swift attended the September 24, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs football game against the Chicago Bears. She sat alongside Donna in the Kelce luxury suite, and continued to do so throughout the 2023-2024 season, which included rooting Travis and the Chiefs on for their Super Bowl LVIII victory back in February.
Donna then told Page Six that she hopes the power couple are "having a good time" together. The interview took place at the premiere of the new FX show Grotesquerie, where Travis plays a major role in the highly anticipated series.
As for the A-list duo, their love story continues to write itself.
