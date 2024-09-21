Dwight Howard hilariously shows no one on DWTS can high five him
Former NBA star Dwight Howard kicked off his Dancing With The Stars career with a bang.
Howard and partner Daniella Karagach dazzled the crowd and judges with their salsa routine to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan, earning a score of 22 which was the second-highest of the night.
The 6-foot-10 Howard and 5-foot-3 Karagach's height difference is staggering, but she is far from the only person who has to look up to the former baller.
Howard posted a video on social media showing his fellow competitor's struggles to give him a high five. The video shows Daniella, actress Tori Spelling, and The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran hilariously trying their best.
Spelling is 5-foot-6, while Tran is only 5-foot-1.
Tran joked in the comments, "I’ve been working on my hops every day I’m getting there."
Howard will learn his fate when Episode 2 airs in two weeks and two competitors are eliminated.
Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premiered on Tuesday, September 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.
Episodes are available to stream on Hulu the following day.
