Dwight Howard hilariously shows no one on DWTS can high five him

Former NBA star Dwight Howard is the tallest contestant in 'Dancing With The Stars' history, and he shared a video of everyone's struggles to high-five him.

Josh Sanchez

Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former NBA star Dwight Howard kicked off his Dancing With The Stars career with a bang.

Howard and partner Daniella Karagach dazzled the crowd and judges with their salsa routine to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan, earning a score of 22 which was the second-highest of the night.

The 6-foot-10 Howard and 5-foot-3 Karagach's height difference is staggering, but she is far from the only person who has to look up to the former baller.

Howard posted a video on social media showing his fellow competitor's struggles to give him a high five. The video shows Daniella, actress Tori Spelling, and The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran hilariously trying their best.

Spelling is 5-foot-6, while Tran is only 5-foot-1.

Tran joked in the comments, "I’ve been working on my hops every day I’m getting there."

Daniella Karagach, Dwight Howard, Dancing With The Stars
Daniella Karagach/Instagram

Howard will learn his fate when Episode 2 airs in two weeks and two competitors are eliminated.

Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premiered on Tuesday, September 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Episodes are available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Published
