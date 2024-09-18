Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach joke about DWTS height difference
Former NBA star Dwight Howard made his Dancing With The Stars debut on Tuesday night with partner Daniella Karagach.
People were excited to see how the 6-foot-10 baller and 5-foot-3 dancer would be able to handle their staggering height difference. Surprisingly, it was never an issue during the routine thanks to brilliant choreography from Karagach.
Howard and Karagach dazzled the crowd and judges with their salsa routine to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan, earning a score of 22 which was the second-highest of the night.
Right out of the gate, Karagach choreographed a lift that hilariously showed off the height difference between the two, and there was no turning back.
After the season premiere, the official Dancing With The Stars Instagram account uploaded photos of each routine and Howard popped in the comments to crack a joke about his height.
"Never Danced Before but hopefully you guys can tell I’m up for the challenge. It doesn’t make it easier that I’m wearing stilts either," he wrote in the comments.
The second slide shows the hilarious lift to start the routine.
Howard will learn his fate when Episode 2 airs in two weeks and two competitors are eliminated.
In the meantime, you can watch Howard's full routine below.
