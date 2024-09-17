Who is Daniella Karagach? Meet Dwight Howard's 'Dancing With The Stars' 33 partner
Dancing With The Stars returns for season 33 on Tuesday, September 17, with another star-studded class including several professional athletes. Former NBA star Dwight Howard is among the pros who will be hitting the dance floor.
Howard will be paired with Emmy-nominated choreographer Daniella Karagach, who has a great history with the show and NBA star partners.
The 31-year-old Brooklyn native has previously appeared on Dancing With The Stars four times.
Let's get to know the blonde bombshell who will try to help Howard to the top.
'Dancing With The Stars' history
Karagach joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars during season 28 but did not have a celebrity partner until the 29th season when she hit the dance floor with rapper Nelly.
During season 30, she partnered with former NBA star Iman Shumpert, going all the way to the finals and winning her first Mirrorball Trophy. Shumpert became the first former NBA player to win the show.
Now, she hits the ground running with Howard and hopes to once again go all the way.
Long list of accomplishments
Karagach began her dance career with Pasha Pashkov in 2009 and has won seven United States 10-Dance and Latin Championships. They competed together in the 2009 World Games representing the United States.
They have also appeared together at many international dance competitions, NBC's World of Dance, and FOX's So You Think You Can Dance.
Relationship with Pasha Pashkov
After beginning their dance partnership, Karagach, who is the daughter of immigrants from Moldova, started dating Pashkov. Their relationship went on for five years before getting married in 2014.
The have one daughter together, Nikita Sofia Pashkova, who was born in 2023.
Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.
Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
