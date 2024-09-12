Heat to Honor Dwyane Wade With Statue Outside Kaseya Center
During the 2024-25 NBA season, the Miami Heat will honor one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the franchise.
The team announced plans to unveil a statue of guard Dwyane Wade outside of the Kaseya Center, which will be unveiled on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 27. The unveiling will be quite a spectacle and is set to feature a musical performance from local rapper Rick Ross.
The Heat will host a ceremonial Dwyane Wade Statue Night during their home game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 28, during which Wade will be in attendance and address the crowd at halftime. Video tributes are also planned throughout the evening.
Wade's bronze statue was created by Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon of Rotblatt Amrany Studio, the same art studio that sculpted the iconic "Michael Jordan Spirit" statue in Chicago, the "Black Mamba" statue which honors Kobe Bryant, and the “Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Statue."
Wade—a 13-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA champion and a Hall of Famer—spent 15 seasons with Miami during his illustrious career. He played the first 13 years of his career with the Heat before briefly joining the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, though he ultimately returned to Miami at the conclusion of his career in 2018-19.
Wade will become the first player in Heat franchise history with a statue outside the arena, a tremendous honor for one of the most beloved figures in Miami's sports scene.